FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is struggling to fight against a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File) (Photo: Marc Levy / AP)

I am so weary of the whole situation, as many people are. But I honestly don’t know which is more stressful — the pandemic or the fighting.

I am sick of the vitriol aimed at the governor as he tries to get us through this nightmare. I feel the governor has taken the steps he needed to to keep the numbers down. And, I think the politicians could be working on more important legislation to try to help all the people that are hurting financially, than legislation bringing down Gov. Wolf.

Nobody asked for this and we have to adapt to necessary measures to prevent spreading this horrible disease even more. Yes, there will be repercussions from the closures. But the death toll would be even more outrageous if everyone were allowed to function normally. Why is that so difficult to comprehend?

More: York County is slated to move to 'yellow' May 22, Wolf says

More: GOP continues attacks on Wolf ahead of Friday reopening announcement

More: LETTER: Thanks, Rep. Jones, for showing York County isn't ready to reopen

It’s a pandemic, and there will be suffering of some factions of human existence. Tough choices have to be made. Until you are in the driver’s seat, you don’t realize how difficult it is.

As for my friends and myself, we will continue to pray for the officials and all the people who are suffering. Seems like a better course of action.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2020/05/19/letter-wolf-has-done-what-needed-done/5220373002/