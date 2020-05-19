Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
OPINION
LETTER: Whether in person or by mail — just vote
Pam Zerba, York City
Published 12:06 p.m. ET May 19, 2020
People often look past primary elections. It’s easy to imagine, with the distraction of COVID-19, that voters might forget Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature listened to citizens and organizations such as AARP and postponed the primary to June 2.
In addition to a new date, Pennsylvanians can also now vote by mail. If you want to do that, go to votes.pa.com and complete the online application by May 26. When you receive your ballot, complete it and mail it back, so that the county election office receives it by 8 p.m. on June 2. Of course, if you prefer, you can still vote in person. But it’s great we have another option for people who prefer voting from home.
Whether you vote by mail or in person isn’t important. What’s important is that you vote.
