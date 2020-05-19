Buy Photo A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

People often look past primary elections. It’s easy to imagine, with the distraction of COVID-19, that voters might forget Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature listened to citizens and organizations such as AARP and postponed the primary to June 2.

In addition to a new date, Pennsylvanians can also now vote by mail. If you want to do that, go to votes.pa.com and complete the online application by May 26. When you receive your ballot, complete it and mail it back, so that the county election office receives it by 8 p.m. on June 2. Of course, if you prefer, you can still vote in person. But it’s great we have another option for people who prefer voting from home.

Whether you vote by mail or in person isn’t important. What’s important is that you vote.

