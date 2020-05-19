OPINION
LETTER: Thanks for apology over damaged mailbox
Last week my mailbox evidently jumped in front of an auto. It had it with Corona-19, I guess.
But no, someone left an envelope with apologies for damages. Thank you, special person, for being you.
Politicians take note: Niceness works, too.
