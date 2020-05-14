LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

I just read the May 13 edition of The York dispatch  How arrogant and spiteful is Gov. Tom Wolf?

I have tried in the past to communicate with him, to no avail. He has made it clear that it is solely his way or death to businesses in certain areas. If he doesn't starve them out, he will kill them with retaliation.

In this day of age we need people who can reach out and compromise. This is not our governor.

PHOTOS: Protesters rally outside Gov. Wolf's home for state to reopen
Don Panioconi, of Skippack in Montgomery County, speaks into a megaphone as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Don Panioconi, of Skippack in Montgomery County, speaks into a megaphone as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Judy Malitsch, of Bethlehem, bout 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Judy Malitsch, of Bethlehem, bout 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Duncan Lemp, of Montgomery County, joins about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Duncan Lemp, of Montgomery County, joins about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Valerie Poe, left, and Kyle Poe, both of Newberry Township, join about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. "He needs to let us be smart enough to figure out for ourselves what we want to do," said Valerie. "I would rather take a chance with the virus than a tyrannical government which looks exactly like what we have," she added. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Valerie Poe, left, and Kyle Poe, both of Newberry Township, join about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. "He needs to let us be smart enough to figure out for ourselves what we want to do," said Valerie. "I would rather take a chance with the virus than a tyrannical government which looks exactly like what we have," she added.
Raven Smo, of Parkland, holds up her sign as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Raven Smo, of Parkland, holds up her sign as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Zach Dunlap, left, of Oxford Township, and Josh Dunlap, of Caln Township, both in Chester County, join about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Zach Dunlap, left, of Oxford Township, and Josh Dunlap, of Caln Township, both in Chester County, join about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Duncan Lemp, of Montgomery County, joins about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Duncan Lemp, of Montgomery County, joins about 200 protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Niko Dalis, of York, approaches the front door of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Niko Dalis, of York, approaches the front door of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Niko Dalis, of York, is advised by security to leave the porch after Dalis approached the front door of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Niko Dalis, of York, is advised by security to leave the porch after Dalis approached the front door of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
Bob Spadell, of Palmerton in Carbon County, joins protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bob Spadell, of Palmerton in Carbon County, joins protesters as they rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order.
    Dictatorship is for other countries, not ours. People please wake up and see the pattern developing as we speak.

    How many small businesses will be driven to bankruptcy after many years of hard work and struggle?

    How many deaths to suicide, drug overdose, hospital rejection of surgery due to this virus? 

    Do they count? Does our governor care? Sadly we know the answer.

    I myself have suffered considerable financial losses. I also have loss of sleep at night. But what I don't have is a reality loss. Pennsylvania has endured more than COVID-19.

    Wake-up people.

