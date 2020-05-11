Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
OPINION
LETTER: Vote by mail this year (it's easy and responsible)
Betty Hooker, American Association of University Women
Published 12:24 p.m. ET May 11, 2020
I enjoy voting in person, but this year I will vote by mail. It is just too thoughtless to expose vulnerable poll workers and my neighbors to a dangerous infection.
It only takes a few minutes to apply for a mail-in ballot. Visit the website at www.votespa.com by the May 26 deadline. The ballot must be returned to the elections office by 8 p.m. on June 2. You may put it in the mail or take it to the county board of elections. For more information call 717-771-9604.
