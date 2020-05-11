FILE - In this April 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at the White House, in Washington. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is creating a bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, wearing a suit, as he discusses the coronavirus pandemic. Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says they will donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that's sold to the American Hospital Association. The funds will go toward getting masks and other protective equipment for health care workers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File) (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

I admit that I am confused whether the David Fitzsimmons cartoon printed in The York Dispatch on April 30 was honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci and science or if it was making fun of his “God-like” stature at that point in time of the COVID 19 pandemic.

What I am not confused about was that offering a Lord’s Prayer made up of substitute words to the Dr. Fauci image saddened me. The Lord’s Prayer is precious to me and to all Christians who love Jesus and believe He is our Savior and truest hope. It is too important to our faith to have it parodied.

