LETTER: Saddened by parody of prayer
I admit that I am confused whether the David Fitzsimmons cartoon printed in The York Dispatch on April 30 was honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci and science or if it was making fun of his “God-like” stature at that point in time of the COVID 19 pandemic.
What I am not confused about was that offering a Lord’s Prayer made up of substitute words to the Dr. Fauci image saddened me. The Lord’s Prayer is precious to me and to all Christians who love Jesus and believe He is our Savior and truest hope. It is too important to our faith to have it parodied.
