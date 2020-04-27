LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

In my township, Penn Waste stopped taking yard waste, stopped large item pickup, and required residents to bag their trash using their own bags.

They have not announced a decrease or rebate for their charges.

Is this a case of price-gouging or profiteering? I think a 25% adjustment would not be too much.

More: Penn Waste suspends yard waste collection, large item pickup

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2020/04/27/letter-how-discount-trash-service-interruption/3034786001/