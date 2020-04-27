OPINION
LETTER: How about discount for trash service interruption?
In my township, Penn Waste stopped taking yard waste, stopped large item pickup, and required residents to bag their trash using their own bags.
They have not announced a decrease or rebate for their charges.
Is this a case of price-gouging or profiteering? I think a 25% adjustment would not be too much.
