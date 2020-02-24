One of the main chemicals released in the fracking process is methane. It is estimated 4% of it escapes into the atmosphere. Methane is 25 times stronger than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere accelerating global warming.
OPINION
LETTER: Fracking is an environmental disaster
Deborah Young, Springettsbury Township
Published 4:18 p.m. ET Feb. 24, 2020
This is in response to Paula Vitz's letter on severance tax on fracking. Fracking is an environmental disaster.
One of the main chemicals released in the fracking process is methane. It is estimated 4% of it escapes into the atmosphere. Methane is 25 times stronger than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere accelerating global warming.
Fracking uses millions of gallons of water, reducing the amount clean water available to residents. The wastewater is used in fracking contain toxic chemicals the site cannot be easily treated and returned to a usable site for anything other than fracking.
Fracking also increases the potential for oil spills that have long lasting negative impacts on the environment.
Fracking may also increase earthquakes.
The environmental costs of fracking is too great for this to continue. We need to expand our use of renewable energy.
