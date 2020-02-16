LETTER: Thanks to Casey for taking climate crisis seriously
It’s clear that climate change has gone from a distant threat to an urgent crisis. 2019 was the second hottest year on record, we’re seeing increases in extreme rainfall and flooding, and winters continue to get warmer.
Flora Cardoni, PennEnvironment
Published 11:20 a.m. ET Feb. 16, 2020
Polls show that more than two-thirds of Pennsylvanians think that Congress should do more to address climate change. So, I was excited to learn that Sen. Bob Casey signed on as an original co-sponsor to the Clean Economy Act of 2020. Introduced by Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the Clean Economy Act would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to create a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions nationwide by 2050. This goal is in line with what the world’s top climate scientists have said we must do to stop the worst impacts of climate change.
I’m thankful that Sen. Casey joined 33 other senators in co-sponsoring this important legislation and taking the climate crisis seriously. Now it’s up for the rest of Congress, including Sen. Pat Toomey, to follow their lead.
— Flora Cardoniv is director of PennEnvironment's Climate Defender Campaign.
