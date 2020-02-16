Pennsylvania State Capitol (Photo: logo)

On behalf of the General Contractors Association of Pennsylvania, I am writing to express our support to House Bill 1100 — a piece of legislation that has the potential to attract outside commerce to Pennsylvania and create thousands of family-sustaining jobs. Additionally, this legislation can spur much-needed development in underserved regions in our commonwealth.

GCAP commends the General Assembly for delivering Gov. Tom Wolf legislation that has bipartisan support and tremendous benefits to Pennsylvania. We encourage the governor to allow HB1100 to become law. It is important legislation not just for the construction industry, but also for regions that desperately need relief.

GCAP is an organization representing the memberships of General Building Contractors Association; Keystone Contractors Association; and Master Builders’ Association of Western Pennsylvania. Collectively, GCAP represents 700-plus construction companies based throughout Pennsylvania. Since 1953, GCAP has provided a strong, unified voice in Harrisburg on behalf of major contributors to employment and economic growth in Pennsylvania.

— Jon O'Brien is executive director of the General Contractors Association of Pennsylvania.

