Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his 2020-21 budget address in the House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Turzai, left, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman look on, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo by Joe Hermitt/PennLive/The Patriot-News via AP (Photo: Associated Press)

I am writing today because it concerns me when Gov. Tom Wolf talks about passing a severance tax on an industry that is vital to Pennsylvania and our national security.

We are lucky to live in Pennsylvania — a state that has so much accessible energy at our fingertips. All this energy is enough to keep the residents of our commonwealth totally free from foreign oil from places that frankly don't like us, period. We need to be a commonwealth that embraces all the great things that have an energy surplus like ours can bring.

There are hundreds of men and women across Pennsylvania who have good, high-paying jobs as a result of this industry. We have energy prices that aren't going through the roof and most importantly we are using local sourced energy. Not every country can say that. Heck, not every state can say it. A severance tax would only hurt us.

The tax being proposed by our governor would harm our economy, cost us jobs and lead to higher energy costs for our families. Most importantly, it may well lead us to buying foreign-sourced energy. The severance tax must be stopped.

More: Gov. Wolf pitches $2.6 billion spending increase

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2020/02/16/letter-severance-tax-would-hurt-pennsylvanians/4779174002/