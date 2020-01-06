Buy Photo From left, York County Commissioners Chris Reilly, Susan Byrnes and Doug Hoke meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The County of York would like to respond to The York Dispatch’s inclusion of the Nov. 5 municipal election as a top story of 2019.

For the record:

Every vote was counted.

A small number of polling places had long lines and some technical issues that posed inconveniences as a result of new equipment.

More scanners will be obtained for future elections. A specific number has not yet been determined.

All York County Judges of Elections and minority and majority inspectors are being polled for a comprehensive quality assurance study.

For the Jan. 14 special election for the 48th state Senate seat, there will be additional scanners at more heavily populated York County polling places.

The York County Board of Elections is continuing to review a redistricting proposal in an effort to alleviate long lines.

These issues are being addressed by the York County Board of Elections, York County Commissioners and commissioners-elect and the elections task force in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

With the county’s new director of Elections & Voter Registration, York County will be prepared for the 2020 presidential primary on April 28.

Contrary to what some legislators have stated, if you vote in York County, you should have confidence when voting in future elections.

Former Commissioner Susan Byrnes

Former Commissioner Chris Reilly

Commissioner Doug Hoke

Via York County spokesman Mark Walters

