Ryan Supler is running for York County Treasurer. (Photo: Submitted.)

Most folks after the election were asking me, “Did you win?” Sadly, no. The other common question I got was, “When, or for what, are you running next?” That typically is followed up by, “You are running again, right?” The last question always squeezed a smile out of me, made me feel good.

Certainly, I will stay involved. I am still a state committeeman for York County in the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, where I am a member of the Bylaws Committee, and I am an Executive Committee member of York County's Democratic Party.

If you didn't know, there is a special election coming up on Tuesday, Jan. 14. This is for the state Senate 48th District seat. The special election was called by due to the resignation of Republican State Sen. Mike Folmer, who was arrested in September 2019 on child pornography charges. I am endorsing Democratic candidate Michael Schroeder for the seat. Please make a plan to vote if you live in that district, which covers the northeast area of York County. Please also reach out to your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers.

Truly though, thank you. Thank you for sending me all the wonderful messages on Election Day and telling me you went out and voted. Thank you for voting for me. Thank you for believing in me and helping to move York County forward. Thank you all for helping me with petitions and getting the word out. Thank you for taking a magnet or a T-shirt or handing out a paper. This was never about me, it was about the county we wanted to have for our future. It was about challenging the status quo and embarking on inclusion, teamwork and visibility. We didn’t have a lot of money or fancy name endorsements. It was about putting in the work and listening to the people. Thank you.

