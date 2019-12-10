CLOSE After Greenland spent a good portion of July on fire, last week’s heatwave similarly scorched the country’s ice sheet. According to Gizmodo Earther, the heat triggered a meltdown affecting roughly 60 percent of its surface. On Thursday alone, new data shows the ice shelf lost 12.5 billion tons to surface melting. That's the largest single-day loss in recorded history. In 2012, Greenland's ice sheet sent more than 10 billion tons of runoff into the ocean. Wochit, Wochit

Thank you for your Nov. 29 editorial “Time to do the chores” and your Dec. 5 article “37 years of climate simulations ‘have gotten it right.’”

As your editorial points out, we have much work to do in reducing global emissions, not only other countries’, but our own as well. According to the Rhodium Group, which tracks greenhouse gas emissions “CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion rose by 2.7% in 2018, the second largest annual increase since 2000.”

U.S. carbon pollution is on the rise thanks to the Trump administration doing away with climate protections put in place by the previous administration. Given the climate simulations were right for the last 37 years (there goes the climate change denier argument that “the models are all wrong”), we should be extremely concerned about where today’s models are saying we will be going with our current lack of action.

Congress can start by charging polluters for their carbon pollution. Rising energy costs from a fee on fossil fuels can be offset by returning 100% of the revenue collected. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) does just this. The act will reduce America's emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years and create 2.1 million net jobs in a decade. The act will improve health and save lives by reducing pollution that Americans breathe. Poor air quality causes an estimated 114,000 U.S. deaths each year and sickens thousands more.

Additionally, the carbon dividend puts money directly into people's pockets every month to spend as they see fit, helping low- and middle-income Americans. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry should sign on as co-sponsors. There are 75 in the House of Representatives currently with Reps. Susan Wild, Dwight Evans, Madeleine Dean and Matt Cartwright, the only co-sponsors from Pennsylvania.

It's time to do the chore of charging polluters for their garbage.

