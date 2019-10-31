Buy Photo Bryan Tate collected more than 70% of the vote to secure the Republic nomination for Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphan's Court, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Please join me in voting for Bryan Tate for York County Register of Wills in the upcoming Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. I have personally known Bryan for over 25 years, and, over the course of this time, I have regularly interacted with him in both professional and personal settings. I truly believe that he has the work ethic, skill set and temperament to serve our county well.

Bryan is an extremely hard-working individual with strong professional experience in management and community service. No matter the challenge, Bryan always puts in the extra effort to get the job done well. Bryan is born and raised in York County and has the best interest of our community at heart. He is actively involved in numerous organizations and activities throughout York County, working toward continuously making our community a better place for everyone.

With Bryan’s professional experience and personal dedication to our community, we have an opportunity to elect a well-qualified and dedicated public servant by voting for Bryan Tate as our next register of wills.

