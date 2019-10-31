LETTER: Tate has my vote for register of wills
Bryan Tate represents an opportunity for our community, and he will be an outstanding register of wills.
Bryan’s background is unique, and it positions him perfectly for this important office. Bryan has experience in politics, business and charitable endeavors. He has developed skills and relationships that will allow him to serve us very well.
And Bryan’s vision for retaining all that is good in the York County Office of the Register of Wills (which functions quite well already) while looking for opportunities to retain inheritance tax dollars for our community is inspiring.
As a native Yorker, Bryan has evidenced his dedication to the citizens of our county already. And Bryan will do even more for all of us, once elected as register of wills. So, Bryan assuredly has my vote.
