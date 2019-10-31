Buy Photo Campaign signs for Richard Keuerleber and the presidential race line populate a lawn at a residence in Hallam Borough Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bil Kalina, The York Dispatch)

I am proud to support Richard P. Keuerleber for reelection as York County sheriff. I have been an employee of the York County Sheriff’s Office and have worked under Sheriff Keuerleber’s command for over 13 years, with the last 11 as sheriff. While some have utilized the office for a stepping stone, mostly because of substandard pay, I made the decision to make this my career, due to the accommodating work environment and “family first” work culture he has promoted.

Sheriff Keuerleber has increased revenues the last 11 years in office, minimizing the burden on the taxpayers. He instituted the first-ever York County Sheriff’s Office mobile app to promote transparency between his office and the residents of York County. Sheriff Keuerleber has recently founded a Community Services Division aimed at promoting educational programs, youth mentoring and community partnerships. He also established, in collaboration with the York County District Attorney’s Office, a drug-detection K-9 unit to reduce drug activities within the community.

The York County Sheriff’s Office remains one of the most efficient and progressive sheriff’s offices in the commonwealth, due to Sheriff Keuerleber’s leadership traits and through the use of new technology. It is clear that he is also committed to making York County a safer place to raise a family. Please join me in casting your vote for Sheriff Richard P. Keuerleber on Nov. 5, based on his qualifications, experience and record of accomplishment for York County.

