Judge Penny Blackwell, my wife, and I are writing to encourage you to re-elect Sheriff Rich Keuerleber on Nov. 5. We have known him professionally and personally for more than 12 years.

He has modernized and expanded the services. He has ensured the security of the judges and updated the serving of warrants including the difficult and dangerous job of serving Protection from Abuse orders.

I know that he will continue to be the sheriff that we need.

