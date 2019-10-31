Buy Photo Stacey Duckworth (D) candidate for ork County Clerk Of Courts, takes part in the York Stands Up bipartisan countywide candidates forum in the Weinstock Lecture Hall inside the Willman Business Center at York College, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

My name is Stacey Duckworth, candidate for York County Clerk of Courts. I am a first-time candidate and eager for the opportunity to serve my community.

I have several years of administrative experience and background, and I know what it takes to run an office efficiently and effectively. I want the clerk’s office to better serve the community in every way possible.

Those who encounter the clerk of courts are often experiencing a difficult time in their lives. As clerk of courts, it is my goal to make sure victims receive their retributions in the timeliest fashion possible, to work with comprehensive re-entry programs, and for defendants to pay their fees in a responsible, respectable, comprehensive manner.

I’ve had the honor of meeting many amazing people of York County throughout these past several months who are working tirelessly to bring much needed programs to our community.

If elected, I would make it a priority to work with these programs as a personal passion of mine, in order to make services readily available to those in need.

By working together, we can make York County safer for all who live here. On Nov. 5, please vote for the individual whom you believe will best serve you. Not for a political party, a family name or a campaign.

As a citizen of York County myself, I know that I want people in office who are dedicated to serving all of us in the community.

A person who will be an asset and an advocate. Someone who has proven exemplary behavior, who brings passion and compassion to office, and who understands the importance of working together to solve issues, regardless of political affiliation.

Please consider voting for Stacey Duckworth for Clerk of Courts — a fresh voice for York County.

