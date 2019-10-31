LETTER: Byrnes a man of character
I wanted to take a moment to show my support to my friend, fellow Marine and candidate for York County Clerk of Courts, Dan Byrnes.
I was introduced to Dan in the spring of 2019. From our very first encounter it was easy to tell that he was a man of highest character and integrity. His commitment to his family, service to the community and love of our country was apparent. He personifies the core values ingrained into him during his service time. He exemplifies honor, courage and commitment, the bedrock of character of each individual Marine.
I’m most certain that he will carry out any duty or appointed position with persistent, dedicated, and earnest effort, on behalf of this community. Please select Dan Byrnes for clerk of courts on Nov. 5.
More: Dan Byrnes, son of York County commissioner, running for clerk of courts
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.