Tired of seeing human beings penned up in cages in the United States of America? Tired of ignorant people using positions of power to deny climate change?

Tired of stories of adulterous affairs involving porn stars and Playboy Playmates? Tired of the bigotry, racism and misogyny? Tired of hearing more than 12,000 certified lies come from the lips of ignoramus Donald J. Trump?

Tired of putting up with this egotistical, loudmouthed, corrupt con man who thinks the rules don’t apply to him? Can’t wait to vote this disgrace out of office? Can’t wait one year?

Well, don’t wait. Show your disgust now. In the off-year election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 5, you have your chance. Get off your duff and get out and vote – vote straight Democratic. Send the message.

“Oh, but the local yokel Republican candidates can’t help what Trump says and does,” you say. Well, why don’t they speak out? Why are they silent? Their silence is implied approval. Their silence is deafening.

Throwing the Republicans out from top to bottom is the only solution. That’s the only way Trump and his enablers will get the message.

Do your civic duty. Vote Nov. 5. Vote straight Democratic.

