Ryan Supler is running for York County Treasurer.

I am voting for Ryan Supler because Ryan is a people person, he is for the people, with the people and also one of the people himself.

He is a little shy at first, but he has a good heart and soul and understands what people are concerned about. He listens and replies with his thoughts and opinions with concern and understanding.

Ryan is an upstanding person with the heart of the people, and his mind is on ways he can contribute their voices while working on solutions to their concerns. I am definitely voting for Ryan because he is one of us – the people.

