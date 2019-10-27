OPINION
LETTER: Vote Duckworth for clerk of courts
Vote Stacey Duckworth for York County clerk of courts.
As a veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom after graduating from Annapolis and now leading a Pennsylvania manufacturing business, Stacey has my full support.
I will vote for Stacey with an expectation that she can execute the duties of the office with professionalism and efficiency.
