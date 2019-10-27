Buy Photo Stacey Duckworth (D) candidate for ork County Clerk Of Courts, takes part in the York Stands Up bipartisan countywide candidates forum in the Weinstock Lecture Hall inside the Willman Business Center at York College, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Vote Stacey Duckworth for York County clerk of courts.

As a veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom after graduating from Annapolis and now leading a Pennsylvania manufacturing business, Stacey has my full support.

I will vote for Stacey with an expectation that she can execute the duties of the office with professionalism and efficiency.

