Vote Stacey Duckworth for York County clerk of courts.

As a veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom after graduating from Annapolis and now leading a Pennsylvania manufacturing business, Stacey has my full support.

I will vote for Stacey with an expectation that she can execute the duties of the office with professionalism and efficiency.

