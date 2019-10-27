Buy Photo York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber campaigned outside his polling location on primary election day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township on May 21, 2019. (Dawn J. Sagert photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It is with great concern that I write this letter in reference to Democratic challenger Shane D. Becker, who is currently on the ballot in November for sheriff of York County. As an educated voter and taxpayer, I feel it is pertinent to educate others in York County with the factual information they need to make an informed decision for this very important position within county government.

Becker currently has an active federal tax lien in the amount of $149,026, filed April 18, 2016, for failing to pay his federal taxes. Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2014, C.C. Dietz Inc., a local construction and remodeling company, filed a complaint in a civil action for $70,825 for alleged payment delinquency and breach of contract. To this date, both of these dockets are still active and outstanding according to the York County Prothonotary’s Office.

One thing is clear, Shane D. Becker has a proven track record of irresponsibility when it comes to not paying his taxes and meeting his financial obligations. This is not the person I want leading the York County Sheriff’s Office or managing a multi-million-dollar budget. It would also be a major conflict of interest to have deputies under his command serving the same civil complaints and tax notices that he himself has filed against him.

I urge all York County voters to cast their vote for Sheriff Richard P. Keuerleber on Nov. 5, due to his proven track record of fiscal responsibility and record of accomplishment for York County.

