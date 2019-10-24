LETTER: York County commissioner endorses sheriff
I am proud to endorse Sheriff Rich Keuerleber in his re-election for York County sheriff.
Over the past 12 years, Sheriff Keuerleber has demonstrated true and steadfast leadership in the sheriff’s office and in our community.
In addition to providing security for county judges, Sheriff Keuerleber has led his office through 11 straight years of increased revenues. He instituted the creation of the mobile application to provide information between the office and York County residents, and, along with the District Attorney’s Office, established a drug-detection K-9 unit.
Sheriff Keuerleber is a true and dedicated public servant, and under his leadership the York County Sheriff’s Office has grown to be one of the most technologically advanced and respected in the commonwealth.
I hope all York County voters will join me on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and re-elect Sheriff Rich Keuerleber.
