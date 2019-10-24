Julie Wheeler, a businesswoman and Republican committeewoman from Windsor Township, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners. (Photo: Submitted)

A friend of mine is a candidate for York County commissioner, and I am strongly supporting her because she is both a friend and a smart businesswoman who can add value to the office of county commissioner. She can handle the issues of the county.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Julie Wheeler for years, having served with her on one nonprofit board and consulting with her on others. We have similar conservative values, like lower taxes and smaller government and ending waste in government. She is a listener and savvy businesswoman, skills she learned from her long career with GE. She solves problems, using a collaborative leadership style.

Julie is compassionate and supporting of this community, especially children. She is a local, born and raised here; she knows York County.

I am supporting her for several reasons: she is not a politician, she wants to be a true citizen-representative for all of the residents of York County; she listens to concerns and formulates her own position and action plan instead of following the ways we always did it; and I believe she will represent us as a true representative, not a career politician. You will see her everywhere.

I invite you to join me in supporting Julie Wheeler for York County commissioner. She is working hard to secure your vote, and she will work just as hard or harder as a county commissioner to represent all of us.

