For the past 16 years, in my role as the prothonotary of York County, I have been blessed to work with many outstanding and hardworking public servants. One of those is Rich Keuerleber, the sheriff of York County.

Rich has always impressed me with his strong work ethic and compassionate leadership. We have worked closely on numerous committees and initiatives where I have been able to observe his keen interest in maintaining and advancing the quality of his very complex department.

He has been a leader in bringing new technology to the sheriff’s office and to the court system. Through his efforts many cumbersome processes have been streamlined, and some of these initiatives have been copied throughout the state. My office has benefitted from a joint effort with the sheriff to electronically share documents, saving time and money.

Rich is admired by many who have worked with and for him. I encourage you to vote for Sheriff Rich Keuerleber on Nov. 5.

