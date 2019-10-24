OPINION
LETTER: Not saying anything all about these candidates
I once read if you don’t have anything good to say about someone you shouldn’t say anything at all.
So here goes: I have nothing good to say about Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, I have nothing good to say about Sandra Thompson, and I have nothing good to say about Sandra Harrison. And of the three, I would say either Thompson or Keuerleber would be the worst.
