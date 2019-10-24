Richard Keuerleber (Photo: .)

As a life-long resident and taxpayer of York County, when voting in an election I look for candidates who have the experience and knowledge to perform the duties of the position and are sincere in their efforts to serve the citizens of the county. I feel Sheriff Keuerleber truly meets these qualifications to serve as the York County sheriff. His leadership, dedication and commitment to the department over the last 12 years has led to positive results for York County communities.

Under his guidance, his staff has created strong relationships within the local communities to garner their involvement in crime prevention. Within the last year, his staff attended numerous community-based events throughout the county, fingerprinted over 500 children, and participated in the National Night Out program in an effort to keep York County safe.

Assisting the sheriff’s department with crime prevention is the K-9 unit. These dogs are specifically trained in explosives detection, tracking, area searches, evidence recovery, and narcotics detection for the York County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force. These highly trained dogs have responded to 172 calls for service and participated in 162 public appearances and demonstrations. Quite a remarkable record and a great asset to the office.

Sheriff Keuerleber’s creativity and innovation has brought advanced computer technology to the civil process division deputies, increasing not only mobility but productivity. Many of these technology advances are now being utilized among other sheriffs’ offices throughout Pennsylvania and across the United States.

With a proven track record and a level of professionalism needed for the position, I encourage York County voters to reelect Sheriff Keuerleber.

