It is indeed an honor to endorse my friend of 25-plus years, Bryan Tate, to succeed me in the office of York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court.

If there is an individual who exemplifies and contributes their special talents to their community and be recognized as a “servant leader” it is Bryan Tate. Taking a critical look at why I recognize Bryan as a servant leader, he can be trusted and has an attitude to serve, using good principles and values. He inspires, helps and builds up people. He has always had the ability to contribute something of great value to an organization. Bryan is a very compassionate and caring person. These values best describe the concept of a servant leader.

Bryan has the experience necessary to oversee the offices of Register/Clerk. His leadership in public service from Pennsylvania House of Representatives, to U. S. Congress greatly assists his ability to work in a municipal government row office.

He has years of leadership experience in the business community as the VP Chief Development Officer for York County Community Foundation. He oversaw the strategic growth of the Fund for York County, targeting financial support for York’s greatest and changing needs. Bryan worked closely with estate planning professionals, engaging donors finalizing their estate plans to Leave a Legacy for our community nonprofits.

Bryan’s civic leadership in our community includes past president of Rotary Club of York and past chair of York County Estate Planning Council, the first ever nonprofit leader to chair this council.

Bryan was born and raised in York County and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University.

I urge all York County voters to cast their ballot on Nov. 5 for Bryan Tate to succeed me as York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court.

