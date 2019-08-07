A York County GOP flyer. (Photo: Submitted)

When the Democratic Party of York County does voter registration we have a sign on our table that says Register to Vote Here.

The York County Republican Party has a different approach. During Hanover Dutch Days elected GOP officials and candidates were handing out flyers with a bull’s-eye and cross-hairs, and the headline: Defend Your 2nd Amendment Rights Register Republican.

I wonder how the brainstorming session went at Republican headquarters to determine that this flyer was a good idea in a climate where we are experiencing an epidemic of daily mass shootings in our country, two within 14 hours of each other. Not to mention, on the heels of hateful racist flyers dropped in the community about the borough’s first African American Mayor Myneca Ojo.

York’s GOP was also seen distributing these fliers at National Night Out-events on Aug. 6. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This flyer stokes false fears, and the cross-hairs of gun sights — representing the mechanism by which a target is acquired and killed — is an incendiary dog whistle to a targeted audience. If received by unstable people, the veiled message could result in violence.

It is reckless and irresponsible, and the York GOP should be called out for it. It is not political correctness to insist that political parties, their elected officials, candidates and supporters be responsible for the language and visuals they use to deliver their message.

