Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

The Republican Party is realizing its ridiculous climate change denial has become a political liability and will likely cost them votes in the next election.

Donald Trump read a 45-minute speech about the environment earlier this month where he failed to even once mention the words "climate change."

Even more oddly, he boasted about fighting greenhouse gas emissions, but has a history of calling man-made climate change a hoax invented by the Chinese.

To top it off, and this would be hilarious if it weren’t so tragic, a month’s worth of rain and record flooding hit Washington, D.C., in one day. It was as if God sent a message to Donald that he is full of it when bragging about a pro-environmental record. Climate change is causing record rainfalls all over the world.

Here in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, Scott Perry continues his climate change denial. The League of Conservation Voters, a group that tracks the voting records of Congress, gives Scott Perry a lousy 2% lifetime record in voting in support of our environment.

His record on voting for bills that would help fight climate change? A zero.

He has not voted one single time for the climate in the 6 years he’s been in office. That is pathetic.

More: IDs required to attend Rep. Perry's town hall

More: Rep. Perry, on Fox News, suggests Vegas shooter had ISIS ties

More: Scott Perry and fellow Freedom Caucus-ers tried to gut CBO

More: ANALYSIS: With eye on Pa.'s 10th District, Democrat DePasquale charts center course

Scott Perry has voted several times against recognizing the social costs of carbon pollution.

His message to York County constituents is he doesn’t care that you are being affected by carbon pollution; he doesn’t care if you have asthma or any other respiratory illness caused by burning fossil fuels; and he doesn’t care your house was flooded or even washed away in the last torrential downpour that hit York County (or the next one for that matter).

I’m thankful that state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is running to unseat Scott Perry next year, and his office is doing serious research on how climate change is affecting Pennsylvania taxpayers. We all know climate change is affecting us now. Some just don’t have the courage to admit it.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/07/25/letter-thankful-depasquale-taking-climate-change-denier/1829235001/