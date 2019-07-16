Buy Photo Rep. Kate Klunk, of the 169th Legislative District, speaks during the fourth installment of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission's York Town Hall Series at Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

I want to thank the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission for hosting the “No Hate in our State” town hall meeting at Guthrie Library on Thursday, July 11.

Racism and bigotry have no place in our society. By our community turning out in numbers, we made it clear that hate in Hanover will not be tolerated.

The Hanover I know and love is a place where everyone is welcome. It’s the Hanover I want my daughter to grow up in.

The open, honest, thoughtful and respectful dialogue we had about a very important topic in our local community gave me such great hope for our future.

I hope we can continue this conversation in a meaningful and constructive manner.

