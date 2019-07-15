Home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere, left, calls a strike given to him by a radar system over an earpiece as Liberty Division's Tyler Ladendorf, right, of the High Point Rockers, strikes out to Freedom Division's Mitch Atkins, of the York Revolution, during the first inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in York, Pa. deBrauwere wore the earpiece connected to an iPhone in his ball bag which relayed ball and strike calls upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let the computer call balls and strikes during the all star game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Let’s face it, baseball is a boring game. What started out as a kids’ game to be played in the backyard or an open meadow has turned into a game of high-priced, overly developed adult athletes.

Who really wants to sit around during a game and contemplate the dozens of boring moves and decisions that could be made by managers, coaches and players as we wait for the batter to get back in the batter’s box, the pitcher to deliver the ball to the plate, the umpires in New York to review the instant replay ...?

The only problem with the changes currently being proposed is that they don’t go far enough. It is time the hit-by-pitch rule is changed for one. Why does a batter get to go to first base simply because he was not quick enough to get out of the way of a pitched ball? The rule should be if you get hit by the pitch the batter is out.

That would certainly add excitement to the game and give it that “direct contact” component you get from all the more popular sports like football, hockey and basketball. It also would give the batter greater incentive to steal first base (a currently proposed rule change).

Everyone loves the Olympics. So, another good rule change to add fans to the game would be to award an additional run to any player who performs a cartwheel while running from third base to home plate safely. Each team would also name a judge, the two of whom would then pick a Russian judge, and the three of them, sitting on top of the third base dugout, would score the cartwheel from 1 to 10. An average score of 5.57 to 7.32 would earn an additional run, and a score of 7.33 or higher would earn 2.73 additional runs.

These are just two ideas I believe will greatly improve the game of baseball; I know you could come up with many more if you try. Please don’t make me endure another boring game with just the baseball rules that have made sense for the last 150 years.

