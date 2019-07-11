Buy Photo State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, left, talks with WellSpan York Hospital President Keith Noll during his visit to York Hospital Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale for Congress?

No. No. No. Say it ain't so.

I was saving my vote for Eugene for governor. There's no one more qualified to be chief executive of this commonwealth. Why box him in to one congressional district?

Eugene would make a great representative, or any political office, but there's got to be more to this. Are the "powers that be" calling the shots? It's time to "audit" the state Democratic Party for answers.

