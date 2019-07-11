OPINION
LETTER: DePasquale should run for governor, not Congress
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale for Congress?
No. No. No. Say it ain't so.
I was saving my vote for Eugene for governor. There's no one more qualified to be chief executive of this commonwealth. Why box him in to one congressional district?
Eugene would make a great representative, or any political office, but there's got to be more to this. Are the "powers that be" calling the shots? It's time to "audit" the state Democratic Party for answers.
