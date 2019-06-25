Buy Photo Penn State graduates and former NFL players Bruce Clark, center, and Blair Thomas have a laugh with Tom Couch, of Jack Giambalvo, left, before teeing off at the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

For the 31st consecutive year, the York County community banded together for the benefit of York County’s Special Olympics athletes.

More than 100 people gathered Monday, June 17, at the Out Door Country Club for our 31st annual Eddie Khayat-George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic.

Because of York County’s remarkable generosity, this tournament has now raised more than $800,000 for York County’s Special Olympics athletes. Special thanks to Victory Athletic Association, our Platinum Sponsor, and Bunzl USA, our Gold Sponsor.

We could not do it without the generous participation of our celebrities. This year’s field included outstanding people like former Penn State football stars Blair Thomas, Tony Hunt, Deion Barnes, Bruce Clark and Ralph Baker; former Washington Redskins Gary Clark, Joe Washington and Carlton Kammerer; former Philadelphia Eagles Scott Fitzkee and John Booty; former Baltimore Colts Glenn Ressler and Sam Havrilak; former Orioles Dave and Steve Johnson; and veteran NCAA I basketball official Duke Edsall. They were joined by more than 20 additional celebrities.

We’d also like to thank Brewery Products, the foursome sponsors, the staff at Our Door Country Club, our many volunteers, and all the others who chipped in to make this such a great day.

Plans are underway for next year’s 32nd anniversary tournament. We hope to make it the best one yet. If you’d like to enter a foursome or assist in sponsoring the event, please give me a call at 717-848-4900.

