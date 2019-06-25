LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

For the 31st consecutive year, the York County community banded together for the benefit of York County’s Special Olympics athletes.

More than 100 people gathered Monday, June 17, at the Out Door Country Club for our 31st annual Eddie Khayat-George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic.

Because of York County’s remarkable generosity, this tournament has now raised more than $800,000 for York County’s Special Olympics athletes. Special thanks to Victory Athletic Association, our Platinum Sponsor, and Bunzl USA, our Gold Sponsor.

We could not do it without the generous participation of our celebrities. This year’s field included outstanding people like former Penn State football stars Blair Thomas, Tony Hunt, Deion Barnes, Bruce Clark and Ralph Baker; former Washington Redskins Gary Clark, Joe Washington and Carlton Kammerer; former Philadelphia Eagles Scott Fitzkee and John Booty; former Baltimore Colts Glenn Ressler and Sam Havrilak; former Orioles Dave and Steve Johnson; and veteran NCAA I basketball official Duke Edsall. They were joined by more than 20 additional celebrities.

We’d also like to thank Brewery Products, the foursome sponsors, the staff at Our Door Country Club, our many volunteers, and all the others who chipped in to make this such a great day.

Plans are underway for next year’s 32nd anniversary tournament. We hope to make it the best one yet. If you’d like to enter a foursome or assist in sponsoring the event, please give me a call at 717-848-4900.

PHOTOS: Golf Classic tees off its 31st year
Penn State graduates and former NFL players Bruce Clark, center, and Blair Thomas have a laugh with Tom Couch, of Jack Giambalvo, left, before teeing off at the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former NFL player Tony Covington, center, poses with Bob Wawer, left, and Dave Snyder, both of Bunzl Distribution, during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Penn State graduate and former NFL player Tony Hunt crouches for a photo with his group during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former NFL player and Penn State graduate Scott Fitzkee meets his group during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former NFL players Jason Murphy, left, and Carlton Kammerer greet each other during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former Orioles pitcher Steve Johnson putts during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Penn State graduate and former NFL player Blair Thomas watches his tee shot during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Joseph Giambalvo, of Jack Giambalvo, hits his first putt of the day during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Special Olympian Tim Moran sings the National Anthem to kick-off the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former professional sports celebrities team with locals during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Penn State graduate and former NFL player Blair Thomas greets a player during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Ron George of PWI Construction, New Oxford, left, talks with former NFL player Jason Murphy during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Penn State graduate and former Baltimore Colt Glenn Ressler chats with other golfers during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former Baltimore Oriole Dave Johnson practice putts prior to the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former NFL player Tony Covington jokes with a golfer during a photo session prior to the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Former professional sports celebrities team with locals during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Ben Hieber of PWI Construction, New Oxford, awaits the start of the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club Monday, June 17, 2019. The annual event benefits York County Special Olympics. Bill Kalina photo
