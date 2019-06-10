Buy Photo The Yorktowne Hotel in York City, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Your June 5 article entitled "Yorktowne Hotel shortfall could cost Hilton franchise" included the following assertion: "The YCIDA initially planned to sell the top two floors of the hotel to a developer for $1 million to $2 million, but after learning from hospitality consultants that it would need at least 123 rooms in order to attract a national hotel chain to the project, the authority changed course."

I don't know who told you this, but it's a puzzling statement.

Why? Because in just a few months we're opening the beautiful, 74 guest room Wilbur Lititz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The Wilbur will enjoy the identical Hilton flag the Yorktowne plans to fly.

We are working with a successful Lancaster developer whose adaptive re-use of the Wilbur Chocolate Factory will also include a sit-down restaurant/bar, retail shops and 20-plus luxury condos, which are nearly sold out.

I don't understand the YCIDA's real reason for enlarging the Yorktowne to a size that would make it the largest hotel to open in York County in nearly a quarter century. What I do understand is that they're not doing it for the reason quoted above.

