Buy Photo Bryan Tate, a Republican candidate for York County Register of Wills, meets with voters outside the Manchester Township polling place Tuesday, May 21. Tina Locurto photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It is with great appreciation that I say thank you to Republicans who voted for me on May 21, and to Democratic voters who wrote in my name on their primary ballot. Thank you for your confidence in me to serve as York County’s next Register of Wills & Clerk of the Orphans’ Court.

The Tate for Register of Wills campaign could not have achieved a primary victory without the many supporters who gave of themselves in support of our campaign and the experience, community leadership and civic engagement that I bring to this office.

We were incredibly fortunate to have 80 volunteers collect more than 1,200 signatures on nominating petitions to place my name on the ballot. Twenty volunteers knocked on doors on 10 Saturdays this spring, spreading the word about our campaign and leaving behind more than 5,000 Tate notepads at voters’ homes. Twenty volunteers marched in the York St. Patrick’s Day and distributed 5,000 Tate notepads – again, spreading the word about Bryan Tate for Register of Wills. And more than 100 people volunteered at election polls on May 21, greeting voters and thanking them for participating in our democratic process.

Special thanks go to Tate campaign Honorary Chairman Brad Jacobs, Chair Jody Anderson Leighty, Vice Chair Steve McKonly, Treasurer Charles Wurster, and Assistant Treasurer Linda Tate.

As we gear up for the Fall General Election, we invite all York Countians to join the Tate for Register of Wills team. Please check out www.TateForRegisterOfWills.com, where you can sign up to help and contribute to the campaign to get us over the finish line. Thank you, again, for your support of me and the experience and dedication that I will devote as York’s next Register of Wills & Clerk of the Orphans’ Court.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

More: York County community leader Bryan Tate running for Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/06/10/letter-bryan-tate-thanks-voters-volunteers/1407889001/