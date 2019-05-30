OPINION
LETTER: Why is one college entrance tactic fair and the other not?
Many colleges are considering the use of “adversity scores” as a means of selecting students. This process would grant entrance to “under-served” student groups who could not gain entrance otherwise.
Recently, we have read of a similar situation happening where parents paid a fee to get their children into a college. The difference was that money was used to gain entrance in one situation as opposed to “rigging” the test scores as is happening in the other.
Both ways result in the possibly of under-qualified students gaining college entrance. What makes one method fair and the other subject to fines and possibly jail time?
