York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington is seeking reelection in the May 21 primary

Every day, it is an honor to serve the people of York on City Council. In January 2018, I was humbled by being appointed to serve my community in this capacity. Listening to our community members, assisting them with solutions to their concerns, as well as ensuring that their voices are heard and valued, continues to be the purpose of my service on York City Council.

I have served our community for over a decade in key leadership roles in government to key leadership roles on several nonprofit boards. I served as the City of York’s director of Community Relations for over seven years under the Bracey Administration, where I developed and implemented several national award-winning initiatives and programs that improved the quality of life in the City of York. I worked for Auditor General Eugene DePasquale as a legislative assistant during his role as state representative serving our 95th District. Currently, I serve as the Community Development and Housing director for the Crispus Attucks Association, an organization that I grew up in as a child and that instilled in me the values of community service, excellence and fortitude. I am the proud mother of three creative and intelligent children; I am an ordained elder; I am a William Penn Senior High School graduate; I am a York College alum; and I am proud to be a Yorker.

In over a year of serving on York City Council, I have worked strongly together with my colleagues to ensure that united we move the city forward effectively and efficiently, while making the best decisions that affect the well-being of our entire community.

Within my first seven months, I introduced our “Safe Time” legislation that expanded the sick leave policy for city employees who were victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and/or similar concerns. This legislation provides our employees with job protection in the unfortunate event that they would experience any of the above concerns.

I collaborated with several organizations within the City of York to implement initiatives for residents such as: resources to small businesses seeking access to capital and business start-up advice; resources for returning citizens; initiatives for domestic violence and sexual assault victim/survivors; initiatives for individuals recovering from addiction; and awareness for our homeless and unaccompanied youth in the City of York.

I have the experience for our York, I am passionate about our York, and I am purpose driven in moving our York progressively forward. I humbly ask for our vote on May 21st for York City Council. Thank you.

