Buy Photo Latinos Unidos Chairman Lou Rivera speaks as community leaders gather to announce details for the 2019 Latino Health Summit during a press conference at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The City of York will host the second annual Latino Health Summit and Expo at York Expo Center April 17-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

My Avenues’ neighbor Lou Rivera is running for York City Council. Michael Buckingham, also of the Avenues, and Edquina Washington were both appointed in 2018 and are running for election. Buckingham, Washington and Sandie Walker have chosen to campaign as a team for the three open seats. However, this team approach leaves out a very important candidate, Lou Rivera.

I support Rivera’s candidacy because he has demonstrated his ability to lead by co-founding and growing Latinos Unidos of York, serving on the board of United Way of York County, and being genuinely interested and concerned about the well-being of the City of York.

When you look at York City demographics, I understand our Latino population is close to 33%. It is time to have a Latino representative on council. Lou will fairly and competently represent all citizens. It is imperative that he be elected now to represent our diverse community and make it grow and prosper.

Of the three open seats on council, one of my votes is definitely for Lou Rivera, and it is not just because he is Latino. He exemplifies the type of person who will make the best choices for our city. I respectfully ask you to split the team and join me in voting for Mr. Rivera.

I also respectfully ask any Republican to vote for Bryan Tate as Register of Wills. He will be a great successor to the fine legacies built by William J. Walters and presently by Bradley C. Jacobs, who is retiring. Bryan Tate will also inherit an excellent staff in the Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court offices.

It would also be great to see Doug Hoke re-elected as York County Commissioner and become the president commissioner.

Please vote on Tuesday, May 21.

More: Lou Rivera announces bid for York City Council seat

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/readers/2019/05/15/letter-time-latino-york-city-council/3681414002/