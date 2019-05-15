Buy Photo The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 15 hold their annual memorial service for fallen officers, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ. Following the service members visited the graves of Henry Schaad and Alex Sable at Prospect Hill Cemetery. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens would like to thank all the participants who came out to support our 2019 Law Enforcement Community Remembrance event on May 7.

Along with more than 150 members of the York community, we honored and remembered seven York County officers who gave their lives in service to our community. Thank you to all the groups and community participants who joined us for this important celebration, including: the York County Sheriff’s Office, including their K-9 team and honor guard; the York County Quick Response Team; the local police departments that provided officers and equipment for the evening, particularly Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump and York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon, who served on our planning committee; our keynote speaker, York City Police Chief Troy Bankert and the York City Police honor guard; the Rev. Thomas Shelley; the York County Pipes & Drums; Dave Bray USA; Mission BBQ; Bricker’s French Fries; and our sponsors, including Fulton Financial Advisors, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, Shipley Energy, Rotz-Stonesifer, Military & Commercial Fasteners, Collens-Wagner Agency, and the Rooster Social Club; as well as the families who came to honor their loved ones.

Thank you to our Prospect Hill Cemetery grounds crew team for their vigilant preparation and participation before, during and after the event.

