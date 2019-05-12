Julie Wheeler, a businesswoman and Republican committeewoman from Windsor Township, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners. (Photo: Submitted)

I am writing to you in support of Julie Wheeler, Republican candidate for York County Commissioner.

I've been blessed to have known Julie since our days at Dallastown Area High School. In school, she was active in both school and after school activities, especially those that benefited the local community. She was always willing to lend a hand to help other students with their studies. I’ve been honored to have her husband Michael Wheeler as a business partner and friend for many years. Through this long partnership and relationship with Julie and Michael, I’ve witnessed first-hand Julie’s character and integrity.

The character of an individual is built on the respect they give to everyone they meet. Julie has a special combination of compassion and drive that makes her someone that every York countian needs to know. As York County Commissioner she will have the ability to meet and provide this level of respect that is needed in today's political climate.

You will hear many people talk about Julie's impeccable business skills and nonprofit background. I felt it's important for you to hear from someone that knows Julie and the heart and effort she will put into the commissioner’s office.

We need individuals who put York County residents first. Julie Wheeler is that person.

Vote Julie Wheeler for York County Commissioner on May 21.

