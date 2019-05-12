LETTER: Vote for Tate if you can
I am writing to endorse Bryan Tate for the York County Register of Wills.
This is a vote for the best candidate, not because of his political affiliation. We belong to different political parties. However, I first met Bryan when he staffed then-Congressman Todd Platts's York office. At the time, I was a CWS immigration advocate on Capital Hill and worked with congressional staffers across the country. Bryan's professionalism and interpersonal skill were and continue to be outstanding. I never doubted that although I was contacting him from with a very often opposing political opinion from the congressman, I was greeted and treated as a valuable constitiuent, whose opinion was respected, accepted and forwarded for consideration.
Almost 15 years later, I have had the privilege of knowing Bryan and seeing the positive effect he has had on the York community He has the skills politically, mathematically, and interpersonally, to be a fantastic public servant and outstanding representative of York.
I cannot vote for Bryan in the primary; however, I urge those who can to do so. I do plan on voting for Bryan in November.
