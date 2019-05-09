Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

I would like to encourage all Republican voters to join me in supporting Bryan Tate for York County Register of Wills in the upcoming Primary Election on Tuesday, May 21.

My family and I have known Bryan for well over two decades and know him to be an extremely hard-working individual who always has the best interest of our community at heart. I have had the pleasure of interacting with Bryan in both professional and personal settings and truly believe that he has the skill set and temperament to serve our county well. Bryan has a strong work ethic. His approach is to go the extra mile and put in the extra effort to get the job done well.

Bryan is born and raised in York County, and he demonstrates his love of community through his active involvement in numerous professional and community organizations and activities throughout York County. I know with absolute certainty that we have a wonderful opportunity to elect a dedicated public servant by voting for Bryan Tate as our next Register of Wills.

