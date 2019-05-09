Julie Wheeler, a businesswoman and Republican committeewoman from Windsor Township, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners. (Photo: Submitted)

I am proud to say I support Julie Wheeler for York County Commissioner.

Julie is the definition of what we want in a public servant. Her vast experience in private sector business working with GE handling $300 million-plus budgets and her understanding of labor relations is essential. Julie has served her community for over 30 years through nonprofit board service such as the YWCA, the Children’s Home of York and Dallastown Dollars for Scholars.

I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Julie for many years through Republican politics. She is a graduate of the Anne Anstine Excellence in Public Service, former Republican State Committee member, local Republican committeewoman in Windsor Township and has been a part of many campaigns.

Julie will be a great county commissioner. We need real leadership today, leadership that understands that decisions affect our community as a whole. Her background in private enterprise coupled with the ability to make things happen is why I ask the voters of York County to vote for Julie Wheeler for county commissioner on May 21 in the Republican primary.

