We’re Bryan Tate’s parents, and we’re asking York countians to vote for Bryan for Register of Wills.

Since the day he was born in Memorial Hospital, we knew Bryan was destined to do great things for York. In the family, if something needs to be done, you go to Bryan — he’s the go-to-guy — because Bryan gets things done. And Bryan’s family includes the York community.

After graduating from Spring Grove and Temple University, Bryan returned home to York and began participating in the community. We are extremely proud of Bryan for his work as chief of staff to Congressman Todd Platts, for whom he led a staff of 18 who served all York County residents.

We’ve learned so much from Bryan about how to endow the legacy we want for the community we love that we updated our wills including a charitable bequest to the Spring Grove Educational Fund. And we’re humbled that Bryan’s peers in Rotary recognized his leadership and elected him president of their club, which provides volunteers and financial resources to make York better.

We’re proud of Bryan and all he’s done for York. Please remember to vote Bryan Tate for Register of Wills on May 21.

