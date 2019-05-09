Bryan Tate (Photo: submitted)

My name is Joshua Judy, and I am a baseball player for the York Revolution. I’m writing this letter to praise Bryan Tate and his dedication to the York community.

My friendship with Bryan started in 2015 when he opened his home for me to live during the Revolution season. Bryan was gracious enough to volunteer to host a player for the season.

When I found out I was returning to the Revolution for the 2019 season, I reached out to Bryan to see if he would be willing to host me again. Without hesitation, Bryan again opened his home to me for the 2019 season.

This act of kindness means a lot to my family and me. By supporting the players that represent York, Bryan shows dedication and commitment to making an impact on community. Bryan is a great example of the generosity and kindness of the York community. Please vote for Bryan Tate for Register of Wills on May 21.

