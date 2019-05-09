York County native Bryan Tate will be the featured speaker at an upcoming charitable giving seminar in Hanover. (Photo: Submitted photo)

As the current York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court, it is an extreme honor to endorse Bryan Tate to serve as my successor to the office.

Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge that will elevate the office to the next level and is the most qualified candidate on the 2019 primary ballot.

Bryan and I have known each other for over 25 years, and I have seen him serve our community with honesty and integrity.

Bryan brings an excellent "servant leadership" resume to the office. He has dedicated years of "service above self" to York County as an affirmative builder of people, is dependable and trusted, has shown an attitude to serve and will be proactive not reactive.

He’s the immediate past chair of the York County Estate Planning Council, the first nonprofit leader to be elected chair, and also serves as the program chair of Leave a Legacy York County. Bryan is currently the president of the Rotary Club of York, the 25th largest Rotary Club in the world.

He is able and willing to lead people to accomplish their goals. Bryan has rolled up his sleeves over the years to make York County a better place to live for all.

I urge York County voters to cast their vote on Tuesday, May 21, for Bryan Tate to succeed me in the York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ Court office.

