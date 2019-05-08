Buy Photo In this file photo, York County commissioners, from left, Chris Reilly, Susan Byrnes and Doug Hoke hold their weekly meeting at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Remember the following when you are in the voting booth this primary: Prison facility and 911 Center issues, issues at the Children, Youth and Families Department, and a lack of transparency regarding the lawsuits against the county. Let’s not forget the heated debate over selling Pleasant Acres.

Chris Reilly wanted to sell it for years and finally got someone in office to help him finish the job. This person chose to serve only one term. One needs to wonder where the commissioners are when it seems that all departments are having problems.

It is time we elect people who will work for us, the citizens of York County. Needed are people who will hire qualified individuals with people skills to head the various departments in our county government and people who will not hire management to whom we might owe a favor.

Chris Reilly wants one more term to finish what he started. Do we really want that? I think he has done way too much already. We need to retire him now. It is time we have a clean slate in the York County Commissioners’ office.

